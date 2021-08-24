Home | News General | Singer Davido returns to Nigeria, hangs out with Obi Cubana and Phyno at club in new video, fans react

Social media users have reacted to an emerging video of singer Davido having fun at a club with Obi Cubana and Phyno

The 28-year-old Nigerian-American linked up with the duo having returned into the country recently

Davido could be seen whispering something into the ears of Obi Cubana after which both men are cracked up

Nigerian-American singer David Adedeji Adeleke populary known as Davido was recently spotted with businessman Obi Cubana and music star Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike popularly referred to as Phyno at a club.

In a video shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut, the trio enjoyed the moment together with loud music blazing in the background.

The men spent some time together at a club

Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

Davido is said to have only recently returned into Nigeria after some time overseas.

An unidentified fellow was also spotted with the men.

28-year-old Davido seemed to be having the time of his life as he whispered at intervals into the ears of 46-year-old Obi after which both men burst into laughter.

Watch the video below:

Fans react

@iam_linah10 wrote:

“There is only one king David the other guy just dey reign for now but Davido is coming through.”

@ryddaofficial said:

“Money good Abeg. Don’t wanna hear that vanity sh*it Abeg.”

@pretty_omalicha commented:

“See my phyno..see as he look like Jesus.”

@_big_samuel stated:

“Late night doings! Follow who know road.”

@king_kezie remarked:

“Cubana was lowkey before . I only knew chief Prest cubana.”

Cubana Chief Priest links up with Obi Cubana in style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Cubana Chiefpriest had linked up with his former boss Obi Cubana.

Chiefpriest who was the burial of his friend’s mother was seen with his formerly estranged ex-boss, Obi Cubana, under whom he attained his fame and success.

In the video posted on his Instagram page, the two men are seen singing along to Patoranking’s Abule as the singer performs at the lavish ceremony.

Sharing the clip on his page, Chiefpriest captioned:

“They Peoply Been Dey Laugh Wey Una Dey, Now Them Dey Hide For Shame. @obi_cubana Missed You So Much Papi❤️” e We

Source: Legit

