My Glory to Glory EP will shake Nigeria -Spenta

Fast rising artiste, Adaoji Ifeanyi Kingsley also known as Spenta, is set to release an EP titled, Glory to Glory.

Spenta, who started his music journey as a producer with Akwaamaka Music, says he derives inspirations from happenings around him.

“When I hear a story, I try to put words together to express how I feel about the situation. I started my music career as a choirboy and I can handle all musical instruments. However, to upgrade myself, I went to Daylight Music Academy. I believe music is spiritual and the Nigerian music industry is going places. I’m hopeful to work with any artiste who my sound aligns with,” he told Saturday Sun.

Spenta added: “I believe the songs on the EP such as Asun, Hakuna Matata, Bambialla and Uto will shake the Nigerian music scene. However, before the EP, Hakuna Matata will drop first in a few days time.”

Speaking on the reasons he signed Spenta, the founder of Akwaamaka Music, High Chief Stanley Chukuwudi Obodoagwu said, “I have been with Spenta for years as a producer; he understands music and he writes and sings as well. He is all in one. I believe he is one of the best.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music