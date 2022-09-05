Music producer, MasterKraft rants about how Headies ignored him

Music producer, MasterKraft has taken to Twitter to reveal that he has contributed so much to the Nigerian music industry but the organisers of the Headies awards have chosen not to recognise him.

The 15th Headies Awards held in Atlanta, USA, on Sunday, September 4.

After the award ceremony, MasterKraft poured his heart out on Twitter.

He said he has been a blessing to the Nigerian music industry for years, yet the Headies “have chosen to ignore me for years.”

He added: “I will never give up or quit! I’m gonna forever leave this world a legend and a blessing to many.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music