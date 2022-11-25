Music Industry Has Too Many Fake People – Iyanya Reveals

Nigerian singer, Iyanya, has called out his colleagues in the music industry, describing them as ‘fake people.’

Iyanya took to Twitter to share his thought about the hypocrisy he has noticed amongst his colleagues.

The ‘kukere’ crooner warned that other singers should be wary when they are called ‘blood’ in the industry.

According to Iyanya, many of his colleagues use words they don’t mean, adding that there are too many fake people in the music industry.

He wrote: “If anybody calls you “my blood” in this industry, ask him red or white blood lol. Y’all say what you don’t mean. Too many fake people in this game.”

