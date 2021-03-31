Msafiri Zawose (Tanzania) – Music Time in Africa

In this episode, the playlist includes an awesome mix of hits by artist like Boj, DaVido & DJ Coach (Nigeria/South Africa), Ion Kid ft Auspicious (Seychelles), VVIP ft Sena Dagadu (Ghana), Mr Eazi and J Balvin (Nigeria/Columbia) and more. It also features old school sounds from Benin by Orchestre Poly-Rhythmo, Cameroon by the late Manu Dibango, and tunes by the African, Grammy Award 2021 winner and nominee for Best Global Music Album.

You’ll also meet two artists: Gogo musician and composer, Msafiri Zawose (Tanzania) and Prince Kaybee (South Africa). Zawose and Heather Maxwell meet up virtually to discuss Zawose’s new, zaga single “Sababa” and how he is bringing traditional music to the world; including his recent experience performing at the Sauti za Busara music festival. Kenyan journalist, Bill Odidi speaks with Prince Kaybee about his new album 4th Republic , and what Prince does to stay ahead of the game in South Africa’s fierce, competitive music industry.