Mowalola Ogunlesi, the Nigerian millennial trailblazer in London’s fashion scene

For a 28-year-old, Mowa has a lot of achievements under her belt. Born in Nigeria, she went to London, UK to study fashion at the University of Arts in 2017. Since then, the trajectory of her career has been one people only dreamed of.

In 2019, she had a showcase at the London Fashion Week and caught the attention of none other than Skepta. In the same year, she styled Naomi Campbell in a controversial outfit. Her outfits have since then been worn by many celebrities,

She designed the outfits for Skepta’s “Pure Water” music video in 2019. Mowa was also one of six designers who British Vogue commissioned to style Barbie dolls for the 60th anniversary of the company.

In 2020, and Kanye West named Mowa as Design Director of Yeezy Gap but the company cut ties with Kanye in 2022 and so did Mowa.

She started working with MGA Entertainment in 2022 as a designer for a collection of Bratz dolls. The line is expected to debut in the fall.

This year’s London fashion week, she also showcased collections from her fashion line, ‘Mowa.’

We can attribute Mowa’s success to her envelope-pushing, genderless and almost intergalactic yet immensely creative designs.

