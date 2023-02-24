Boii Nate gives date for release of new song

By Guardian Nigeria 23 February 2023 | 12:01 am Nigerians have started counting down to days, hours, minutes, and seconds until the release date of a new ‘mouth licking’ hot and fresh single by one of their favourite fast-rising singers, Uche Akai Nathan, better known as Boii Nate. Boii Nate, a music sensation, swept lovers of good sounds off their feet years ago when…

Nigerians have started counting down to days, hours, minutes, and seconds until the release date of a new ‘mouth licking’ hot and fresh single by one of their favourite fast-rising singers, Uche Akai Nathan, better known as Boii Nate.

Boii Nate, a music sensation, swept lovers of good sounds off their feet years ago when he hit the limelight in 2012 with his hit single, ‘Weedi Weedi Wa’, featuring Reminisce and Lil Jojo.

The anticipation of Boii Nate’s new album became a calendar event among the Nigerian music lovers after he made the announcement on his official Instagram handle, @OfficialBoiiNate:

“All I feel is Good Vibes, nothing but Good Vibes. Kindly anticipate my new music (Good Vibes) Out 15th March, 2023,” wrote Boii Nate.

Featuring Reminisce, one of Naija’s best rappers, in ‘Weedi Weedi Wa’, speaks volumes of Boii Nate’s immense talent, which has left his fans and lovers of good music over the years with an appetite for another good track.

Boii Nate is an incarnation of the abundant musical talent in Nigeria. The international recording artiste is a

multiple award-winning singer who hails from Plateau State.

The anticipation is building towards the release of ‘Good Vibes’ which, considering the class of singer, will transcend the expectations of everyone in the music industry. More important, adding flavour to the fever pitch is the guessing game on the eminence of the star the Afro beat singer must have featured in his new single.