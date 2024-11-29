Middle East crisis: Live updates for 29 November

As families uprooted by the war in Lebanon begin to return home following a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah militants, UN humanitarians warned that needs remain “staggering” for devastated communities. The situation is dire in Gaza too, where the enclave’s people are struggling to survive “relentless bombardment and deprivation”, says the UN aid coordination office, OCHA. Meanwhile at UN Geneva, a special meeting has been taking place to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. UN News app users can follow here. Source UN News

Share this: Facebook

X

