Mexico dominate final four line-up
- Semi-finalists confirmed for the 2021 Concacaf Champions League
- Winners will advance to the FIFA Club World Cup
- We bring you posts, stats, quotes and trivia about the teams
The 2021 Concacaf Champions League has entered the home stretch and the final four has a familiar feel about it, however, with one exception. Once again, Mexico’s clubs have asserted their dominance in the region but surprise packages Philadelphia Union, making their debut in the continental competition, make up the quartet.
2014 champions Cruz Azul booked their place in the semi-finals with a 4-1 aggregate victory over Toronto, while Philadelphia beat Atlanta United by the same scoreline on Tuesday.
Wednesday’s results were equally clear-cut with strong second-leg showings from the home sides as Monterrey saw off Columbus Crew 5-2 on aggregate, and Club America outlasted Portland Timbers with a 4-2 aggregate victory.
FIFA.com brings you the best photos, statistics, quotes and trivia from the quarter-finals as we build up to the FIFA Club World Cup at the end of the year.
The quotes
“The players deserve all the credit. We’re into the final four of this continent, which sounds crazy. Everyone has to pinch themselves in the locker room. Our fans can be proud of their team.”
Philadelphia Union coach Jim Curtin
“It was a well-rounded match, with some things to improve, but it’s always good to win. The team rests today and this week and then we can think about what comes next.”
Cruz Azul midfielder Jose Joaquin Martinez
In the history of the Concacaf Champions League, only three MLS clubs have managed to reach the semi-finals on their debut. The first was Real Salt Lake in 2010/11 when they made it to the final before falling to Monterrey and nearly ten years later Los Angeles FC achieved the feat, making the final in 2020 only to be edged out by Tigres. By reaching the 2021 semi-finals, the Philadelphia Union became the third team.
Philadelphia Union’s Polish striker Kacper Przybylko became just the second player in Concacaf Champions League history to score in fourth straight knockout matches. He currently leads the goalscoring chart in this year’s competition with five total, followed closely by the in-form Bryan Angulo (four).
Cruz Azul have been in impressive form since their opening Round of 16 goalless draw with Haitian side Arcahaie. La Maquina have since won three games in a row, have scored 12 goals and conceded just once.