Mexico dominate final four line-up

Semi-finalists confirmed for the 2021 Concacaf Champions League

Winners will advance to the FIFA Club World Cup

We bring you posts, stats, quotes and trivia about the teams

The 2021 Concacaf Champions League has entered the home stretch and the final four has a familiar feel about it, however, with one exception. Once again, Mexico’s clubs have asserted their dominance in the region but surprise packages Philadelphia Union, making their debut in the continental competition, make up the quartet.

2014 champions Cruz Azul booked their place in the semi-finals with a 4-1 aggregate victory over Toronto, while Philadelphia beat Atlanta United by the same scoreline on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s results were equally clear-cut with strong second-leg showings from the home sides as Monterrey saw off Columbus Crew 5-2 on aggregate, and Club America outlasted Portland Timbers with a 4-2 aggregate victory.

FIFA.com brings you the best photos, statistics, quotes and trivia from the quarter-finals as we build up to the FIFA Club World Cup at the end of the year.