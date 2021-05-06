Betting and porn websites are the most visited by Ghanaians

– Advertisement –





The number of people using the internet continues to grow every year in Ghana.

The 2021 digital report of Datareportal revealed that there were 70 million internet users in Ghana as at January 2021.

The number of internet users in the country has also increased by 943 thousand (+6.4%) between 2020 and 2021.

For many the internet is where they live most parts of their lives, transacting business, linking up with family and friends and accessing information.

In Ghana however there is an emerging trend of Ghanaians mostly visiting betting and pornography websites.

According to SEMRUSH.COM, an online visibility management and content marketing platform, almost half of the top ten websites visited by Ghanaians are betting and pornographic sites.

There is an emerging trend of many young Ghanaians taking to betting to make a living due to the high rate of unemployment.

There have been concerns among a section of Ghanaians that not getting young people engaged productively could have dire consequences for the county.

This month there has been social media campaigns asking the government to fix the challenges of the country.

The hashtag #FixTheCountry has been trending on twitter and other social media platforms as citizens demand improved governance that solves basic developmental problems.

After spending most of yesterday telling us #FixYourSelf and #FixYourAttitude, they’ve noticed that isn’t a good response. So it is now #NanaIsFixingIt and #GhanaIsBeingFixed. I wanna say Nana is fixing onyɛ but it’s too early. Just #FixTheCountry because you’ve got the power. https://t.co/Y2siK6OgPl — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) May 4, 2021

The Ghanaian wants the basics; stable electricity, water, quality healthcare etc. They want to see their SSNIT being put to good use, they don’t have to beg for the streets lights to stay on, they want to see fuel prices not hard on the pocket and other tangibles. #FixTheCountry — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) May 4, 2021

You’ll pay more for data to help fund NHIS. But while hospitals struggled to get NHIS funds, the gov’t paid more than GHc184 to Zoomlion in a shady contract. If #fixyourself–your mind–you’ll not say Manasseh hates Jospong. You’ll fight such deals, and it’ll help #FixTheCountry pic.twitter.com/CYvBghdCaf — Manasseh Azure Awuni (@Manasseh_Azure) May 4, 2021

Source: Africafeeds.com

