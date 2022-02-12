Men work harder than women in music industry – Muma Gee

Singer, Gift Eke, popularly known as Muma Gee, is of the opinion that men do better than women in the Nigerian music industry because they put in more effort than the women. She told Saturday Beats, “I used to belong to the school of thought that females in the Nigerian music industry were disenfranchised. However, knowledge, time, maturity and research made me realise it’s the effect of our traditional beliefs that the girl-child is positioned to play a second fiddle.

“Subconsciously or unknowingly, it plays out in our attitude towards professionalism and commitment to work. The male artistes put in more to attain the heights they get to. I cannot say the same for the women and I am guilty as charged. There are lots of other distractions, both natural and artificial, but the bottom line is that if women put in as much effort as men do, there would be equal results.”

On why she took a break from the music scene, the ‘Kade’ singer said, “Let’s focus on now and the future as there is a lot going on for me at the moment. I am working back-to-back with my team.”

The singer, who was conferred with a honourary Doctor of Arts in Music by Prowess University, Delaware, United States of America, stated that she was elated about the recognition. She said, “Words are not enough to express how I feel, especially after being getting a chieftaincy title as the ‘Onyo 1 of Ekpeye Kingdom’, which means, ‘the mirror through which Ekpeye sees the world and the world sees the kingdom’, in Ahoada East Local Government Area, Rivers State. That overwhelmed me and I give God all the glory.”

Reiterating her belief in her culture, she said, “My style of music is highly Afro-centric and personal to me, with no extra drama but conscious effort to keep it that way. What you see in the physical is reflective of how I feel inside as an African. I am grateful to my creator that He made me one. I am super proud of my cultural values and heritage and that leaves me no choice but to celebrate that through my vocal prowess, music, costume and make-up which promote our rich, colourful traditions despite our diversity.”

Speaking on what inspired her latest song, ‘God’s Time’, she said, “No matter how busy I may be, I must observe it (God’s time). It is my service to my maker. It is spontaneous, apt, unplanned and the outcome feels different each time but it is gratifyingly uplifting.”

On if she would still give marriage another shot, she said, “If it is the will of God.”

She also added that as a public figure, she has learnt to trust (people) but not holistically.

