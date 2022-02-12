Actress Adesua Etomi delves into music, releases new single

Multi-award winning actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, has joined the league of Nollywood thespians who delved into the music industry.

Susu, as she is also known, announced via her Twitter page on Thursday, that she was charting new waters this year by delving into the Nigerian music scene.

“This is the year of ‘Do’! All the things I want to do, I’m doing this year. All the territories I want to conquer, I will conquer this year.

“Starting with this song and video out tomorrow by 12 pm. Subscribe so you don’t miss the premiere,” she wrote.

The King of Boys actress revealed the cover art of her new single titled, ‘So Natural’.

The song was accompanied by a music video which featured the likes of Big Brother Naija, Bisola Aiyeola, and Jemima Osunde.

Adesua’s music video was directed by her husband, Olubankole Wellington, who is the founder of record label turned talent management company – Empire Mates Entertainment.

Banky W, as fondly called, is a prolific singer and songwriter, who made his debut in acting, back in 2016. He featured alongside Adesua as the lead actor in the blockbuster, The Wedding Party.

Copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

Sourced From Nigerian Music