Malawi: 2025 Elections 22 presidential hopefuls present papers to MEC

By Janet Karim

24 Do you not know that in a race all the runners run, but only one gets the prize? Run in such a way as to get the prize. 25 Everyone who competes in the games goes into strict training. They do it to get a crown that will not last, but we do it to get a crown that will last forever. 26 Therefore I do not run like someone running aimlessly; I do not fight like a boxer beating the air. 27 No, I strike a blow to my body and make it my slave so that after I have preached to others, I myself will not be disqualified for the prize. — 1 Corinthians 9:24-27

A total of 22 political party presidential hopefuls have so far presented their nomination papers to the Malawi Electoral Commission MEC. In the lead running current President Laz Chakwera, former pres Joyce Banda, former President Peter Mutharika, former president’s son Atupele Muluzi, Dalitso Kabambe, Enoch Chihana, Frank Mwenefumbo and others into positions of power. And stories are told that more will be joining the fray for the posh positions of national power. Also in the fray are names of Second Vice Presidential candidates; thus, names like Enock Chihana in DPP camp and current Speaker of the House of Parliament Katherine Gotani Hara as VP candidate for the MCP.

About 5 to 6 candidates are known by this writer, and a host of others yet to be known. The list and commentaries are as follows:

1. Milward Tobias: Independent. I totally do not know this candidate, but I absolutely love his style. He is reported to have driven by himself (albeit in a BMW), and he had no entourage or escort. He needs to make visits to Ndirande.

2. Adil James Chilungo: Independent. Another totally not known by me. Nothing to comment.

3. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera: Malawi Congress Party (MCP). I know well from Chirunga Campus days in the 1970’s. Even then he was a deep devout Christian. All things considered, much respect, although I mourn SCK passing under his watch. The selection of two VPs from the North, surely leaves the South on the wayside.

4. Kondwani Nankhumwa: People’s Development Party (PDP). Only known as a former member of his former party DPP.

5. Akwame Bandawe: Anyamata, Atsikana, Azimayi (AAA). Another totally not known by me. Nothing to comment, except there are other users in the US and Asia of the AAA initials.

6. Joyce Banda: People’s Party (PP). The first woman President of Malawi and the SADC region. Any time you want to know about the woman effect in elections, think Joyce Banda! Think of the 2009 elections! Over 52% of the country is women. Like Chakwera, known by me for a long time. VP pick of Khumbo Kachale indicates stability from successes of her 2012-2014 administration.

7. Atupele Austin Muluzi: United Democratic Front (UDF). Son of former President Muluzi, also a contemporary of one of my sons. Go figure matey! Malawi is a very youthful nation, and another need to visit Ndixie to rabblerouse the young voters.

8. Reverend Hardwick Kaliya: Independent. Nothing to comment. Let’s meet in the upper room.

9. Arthur Peter Mutharika: Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). Probably the one candidate whom I have known the longest. VP pick of former MEC Chair, Justice Jane Ansah, could be the buy-in winning ticket. Like the MCP, the DPP has a 2nd VP candidate: son of former 2nd VP Chakufwa Chihana, Enock Chihana.

10. Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo: National Development Party (NDP). No comment.

11. Dalitso Kabambe: UTM. Like Atu Muluzi, this young candidate could pull in the votes from the nation’s youth; added by the pull of sympathy votes due to this being SCK’s party. But most importantly, this dude, like former late President Bingu wa Mutharika, is an insider of the complicated global economic language, which he chews daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner!

12. Kamuzu Walter Chibambo: People’s Transformation Party (Petra). Another Chirunga Campus buddy and fellow BA. Let’s meet in the upper room.

13. Smart Swira: Independent. Nothing to comment.

14. David Mbewe: Liberation for Economic Freedom Party (LEFP). Nothing to comment.

15. Cassim Chilumpha: Assembly for Democracy and Development (ADD). Please add this dude as another Chirunga Campus buddy from the 1970-1980s. You’ve come a long way, and survived. Salut!

16. Cosmas Felix Chipojola: Independent. Nothing to comment.

17. Daniel Dube: Nationalist Patriotic Party (NPP). Nothing to comment.

18. Michael Bizwick Usi: Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu (Odya Zake). Nothing to comment. Except don’t leave the jokes behind. Absolutely love your party’s name. Laughter is people’s to-go-to medicine.

19. Jordan Sauti: Patriotic Citizens Party (PCP). Nothing to comment.

20. Phunziro Mvula: Independent. Nothing to comment.

21. Dalitso Chauluka: People’s Progressive Movement. Nothing to comment.

22. Thokozani Manyika Banda. Independent. Nothing to comment.

What?!? Only 22 presidential hopefuls. Please wait for me and put #23 to this list. Add in Janet Zeenat Karim (also known as Nadithi Mbex of Ndixville/Ndixie).

Oh Yeah! My political party is Ambuye Mundinvere Chisoni ndi Chifundo Party (AMCNCP). My VP yet to be named, will be one of my fellow veteran journalists.

As for the 2nd VP, it is saddening that Malawians want to take the route taken by the Bakili Muluzi Administration that attempted to shut down calls for break-away Northern region that was touted by late Chakufwa Chihana. Muluzi appointed him 2nd VP and snuffed the breakaway whims. But 31 years after establishing democratic governance, Malawians have yet to learn how to accept, treat, and work with a vice president. …. Now we want to bring second vice presidential candidates. Again; after 21 years.

Someone, please shut down, eliminate, abolish, extinguish, eradicate this 2nd VP thing down!