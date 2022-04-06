Love is Not Enough EP Review: Young John, has fully uncovered his musical ability

First, a random listener with a pigeonholed knowledge about the Wicked Producer – Young John, might comment that his debut EP have been offered on an experimental pedestal. Meanwhile, John explored his creative range, doubled his diversity in the gross production and delivering differently through Amapiano, pop and synth cuts alongside quiet R&B productions.

“Love Is Not Enough”, instrumentally involves cadencing pop, Amapiano and properly orchestrated themes that revolves around love and friendship from track one to five. While Vedo’s input on “Next To You” stylishly unveils a Chris Brown esque generated from his vocal range, Next To You is about a love John yearns for which involves him always being next to his lover.

Instrumentally, “32” is couched in synth pop, while it portrays a happy lover (Young John) smiling at his woman yet crazy about her love at the same time. While the record is good enough, an assist from Bnxn formerly known as Buju on a remix, would gravitate the appeal of the record as well as increase it to a full potential, regardless, it was the right opener. “Dada”, examines the height his woman’s love takes him as he defines it, requesting to know his woman’s concern at the expense of him bashing so much love on her.

“Just Friends” is a bit fast paced and beautiful as he only desires to be just friends with the girl he likes, however, she seems to be in love with another man amidst whatever. Meanwhile, John also request for her more love inspite being just friends with her, why because he is comfortable with her even as he still wishes that she reconsiders him because he hasn’t felt such a beautiful pulse and connection with any other one than her. ‘Next To You’ featuring Vedo breezed in at this point on the project, and it was the perfect time.

While “Normally” still peaks in the Amapiano instruments as Next To You began racing with it at first. Normally is another theme he structured in a way to describe loving his woman as normal, saying that she takes all his pain away.

Final Thoughts

Young John, has fully uncovered his musical ability and it is left for us to appreciate the art he rolls out, both as a singer, songwriter, and a record producer. He is a genius, and accompanying his recent record deal with the Nigerian Chocolate City Music, this might put him on a much better pedestal being a renowned pop star pushing great pop songs, producing the music as well as unlocking more spaces and inspiring other creators like himself to push to the limit. Who would ever thought Young John would be such a suave singer?

Related

Sourced From Nigerian Music