Wizkid was nominated in wrong Grammy categories, says Naomi Campbell

British model and singer Naomi Campbell has called out the Recording Academy, organisers of 64th Grammy Award for nominating Wizkid’s songs in the wrong categories.

The international model has admonished Recording Academy to include these categories; Afrobeats Artist of the Year, Song and Album of the Year for next year’s nominations

Addressing Wizkid’s‘ Made In Lagos’ album as a phenomenal in the Afrobeat mainstream, she highlighted that the album was nominated in the wrong category.

“To my brother, @wizkidayo #MadeinLagos was beyond a phenomenal album !! WINNER WITHOUT DOUBT !! You are the KING of the people, that has bought afrobeat mainstream, that means more than any academy of any sort.

“@recordingacademy Once again you choose to be tone-deaf to what is going on in the universe Changing World to Global is not Enough.”

“Get up to speed on the state of all popular music and include Afrobeats Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and all the subcategories that this genre so deserves – just as another respected and recognized musical genre.

“MadeinLagos Album and song Essence was clearly in the wrong category how can you ignore the song Essence, The song by Wizkid, and Tems that was covered and remixed by Justin Bieber, you seem to isolate it under global when it should have been in the song of the year category.

“This is a misrepresentation and a neglectful categorization of Music ONCE AGAIN. Give Afrobeats the representation it deserves.

“You’re Ignoring 1.3 billion people It will only make us Rise !! Afrobeats in our hearts Africa beats to the world”

