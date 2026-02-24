LIVE: UN marks fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Four years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the United Nations marks the anniversary with high-level debate and renewed calls for an end to the conflict. The General Assembly resumes its eleventh emergency special session this morning, while the Security Council is set to meet later in the day to discuss the situation on the ground. Throughout the day, we will bring you live updates from UN Headquarters in New York, as well as reporting from Geneva and our teams in the field. UN News App users can follow the coverage here. Source UN News