Live performance of Wizkid’s ‘More Love, Less Ego’ to be available on Apple Music on November 14th

Wizkid’s Apple Music Live performance features some of the first performances of songs from his highly anticipated new album ‘More Love, Less Ego’, which is set for a November 11th release.

Wizkid recently sat with Apple Music 1 host Dotty to discuss the new project, his global influence, and what fans can expect from his Apple Music Live show. During the interview that will be available on Friday, 11th November, Wizkid said:

“Apple Music has always been a supporter of my career and a major tool in connecting me with my fans,” Wizkid said upon the announcement of the performance. “Collaborating with them on something like this is special. I’m excited to debut new music from my forthcoming album ‘More Love, Less Ego’ and share my Apple Music Live show with fans across the world.”

Wizkid is amongst the biggest music acts globally and one of Africa’s foremost export. His international smash hit ‘Essence’ feat Tems and Justin Bieber reached Number 9 on the Global Daily Top 100 in the summer of 2020. The October 2020 album ‘Made in Lagos’ has served as a breakthrough release for Wizkid, with the album ranked within the Top 10 albums streamed in the first week of release across 8 countries in Africa (Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Benin, Sierra Leone, and Rwanda), and helped spur his growth in countries outside of Africa.

Sourced From Nigerian Music