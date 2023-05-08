King Charles: Tiwa Savage’s coronation song choice was right

Tiwa Savage’s choice of song has drawn the ire of some Africans and African Americans who find the song to be a celebration of the many centuries of exploitation and abuse Africa suffered at the hands of the colonial British empire.

This article attempts to make a simple and quick explanation of why the song was suitable for the event and audience.

The English Crown has a lengthy historical relationship with Nigeria and the African continent and a big part of this history are tied to its exploitation and colonisation.

Tiwa Savage was already on the wrong side of popular opinion simply by accepting the invitation to perform at the coronation. And frankly, there was hardly any performance that could have saved her from the angry reaction.

Choice of song

Tiwa Savage performed ‘Key to the Kingdom’ which was her contribution to the compilation album of the 2019 ‘Lion King’ remake.

The song is a celebration of Simba’s ascension to the throne after defeating his uncle Scar. As the song’s lyrics quipped, Simba quite literarily is the key to the Kingdom as he was the King.

Arguments against her choice of song

Criticism has followed Tiwa Savage’s choice of song with many people describing it as a celebration of British imperialism and looting of Africa.

The lyrics “You’re the Key to the Kingdom” was particularly disliked for suggesting that King Charles now possesses the keys to the resources of the continent to do with it as he pleases just like his ancestors.

This criticism which stems mostly from African Americans on Twitter is in this writer’s opinion, a direct anger from her acceptance of the invitation rather than of the song itself.

Why the choice of song is suitable

Firstly, it’s very unlikely that the Nigerian superstar was given a free license to choose a song for the event. It’s most likely the case that a sub-committee that oversaw the music part of the event combed through her discography to find a song most suitable for the coronation.

Topically, the song is a celebration of royalty as it adulates the monarch through the use of symbolism that captures the King’s essential position as the soul of the Kingdom. A symbolism the throne carries across the different parts of the world. And it fits into the event’s theme more than any song in her discography.

Sonically, ‘Keys to the Kingdoms’ is Folk music driven by African drums and R&B melody which makes it a suitable sound for a largely European and global audience. Also, it carried sufficient African markers that allowed Tiwa Savage to represent Nigerian and African culture through the music which was notable in her performance where she infused Yoruba folk music, local drums, and dance moves.

The song was not only thematically suitable but sonically satisfactory, and little complaint can follow Tiwa Savage’s performance as she covered herself in glory.

By and large, the criticisms are just efforts to air fairly legitimate displeasure at the monarchy through a rather ridiculous channel.

Take a bow, Miss Tiwatope Savage.

Pulse Editor’s Opinion is the opinion of an editor at Pulse. It does not represent the views of the organisation Pulse.

