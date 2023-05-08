“Still Standing Strong”, Davido Celebrates 12 Years In Music Industry

Popular Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has taken to social media to celebrate a significant milestone in his career.

The unavailable crooner revealed on his Twitter page that he released his first single exactly 12 years ago, sparking excitement among his fans and followers.

In his tweet, the “Timeless” crooner expressed gratitude to God, describing himself as a “God’s child.”

He wrote, “12 years ago today, I dropped my first single… God’s child.”

Davido’s announcement has generated a lot of buzz on social media, with many of his fans congratulating him on his remarkable growth in the music industry.

His followers celebrated the talented musician’s consistency, hard work, and resilience, which have enabled him to remain relevant in the highly competitive industry.

Since he burst onto the scene in 2011 with his hit single “Dami Duro,” Davido has continued to set the pace in the Nigerian music industry.

