I brought Amapiano to Nigeria not Davido, May D claims

May D, the singer, has claimed he was the first artiste to bring Amapiano into the Nigerian music industry.

Amapiano is a style of house music that emerged in South Africa in 2012. It is a hybrid of deep house, jazz, lounge music, and wide percussive basslines.

The genre is distinguished by high-pitched piano melodies, Kwaito basslines, low-tempo 90s South African house rhythms, and percussions from another local subgenre of house music known as Bacardi.

On Wednesday, the debate over who introduced the genre to the Nigerian music landscape ensued after Wizkid released ‘Bad To Me’, an Amapiano-themed song.

A user had credited Davido for the genre’s popularity in Nigeria but DJ Maphorisa, the South African record producer, argued that it was Wizkid and Burna Boy.

Davido had also reacted to the matter but kept mum on the subject of debate.

Joining the conversation, May D, whose real name is Akinmayokun Awodumila, argued that he introduced the genre to Nigeria before Davido.

“Na me bring Amapiano come naija, and I have awards to prove that! We started the Naija South African collaboration! I don’t like saying sh*t like this but y’all like putting me under the box…After me was David” he wrote in Pidgin.

In a follow-up post, he blasted the Twitter users criticising his stance on the matter.

“Don’t have time to hate, just spitting facts that’s all, you can insult me all you want, really don’t care we legends out there,” he added.

May D is known for hit tracks such as ‘Ile Ijo and ‘Ibadi’.

In 2020, the 37-year-old singer joined DMW, Davido’s record label.

