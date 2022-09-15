Drama as Wizkid’s new song causes unrest amongst Davido and May D

Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid’s new song, ‘Bad To Me’, a fusion of Amapiano and soul, has caused unrest among popular singers David Adeleke known as Davido and Akinmayokun Awodumila, known as May D.

The internet is on fire with reactions as May D tries to take the glory of introducing Amapiano style of music to Nigeria, while fans of Davido claimed the ‘Dami Duro’ singer introduced the sound.

Amapiano is a style of house music that emerged in South Africa in 2012. It is a hybrid of deep house, jazz and lounge music

This drama started when a tweep claimed that Davido introduced the Amapiano sound from South Africa two years ago and made it a successful genre of music in Africa and beyond.

“Davido brought Amapiano from South Africa two years ago and made it a successful genre in Africa, and Beyond, Wizkid is now hopping on the same genre after davido made it a successful genre.

“This is how many African artists have been benefiting from Davido’s success for over 12yrs.”

DJ Maphorisa, who countered the claim, disclosed that Burnaboy and Wizkid were the first to make the song historical three years ago.

He tweeted: “Kabza & Maphorisa was the first to put Wizkid n Burnaboy on a amapiano song Sponono dat was a historical moment 3 years ago, research before tweet also it was the first time Wiz n Burna jumped on a same song together let it sink in.”

DJ Maphorisa’s tweet did not sit well with Davido, who claimed the former had never liked him.

Amidst these dramas, singer May D took to Twitter to reveal that he was the origin of the Amapiano sound in Nigeria. Furthermore, he claimed he had awards to prove he brought the sound to Nigeria before Davido took over.

May D tweeted: Na me bring amapiano come Naija, and I have awards to prove that! We started the Naija South African collaboration! I don’t like saying shit like this, but y’all like putting me under the box

After me was David. Don’t have time to hate, just spitting facts, that’s all, you can insult me all you want, really don’t care we LEGENDS OUT HERE.

Following this development, tweeps on social media claimed that Wizkid’s new song caused the ‘Amapiano’ drama between May D, Davido and other fans of the singers.

Sourced From Nigerian Music