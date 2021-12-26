Gocreate Africa’s music monitoring app debuts in Ghana

After its successful deployment in Nigeria, in partnership with the Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria, Gocreate App— a tracking and monitoring technology for the enhancement of copyrights administration, has been launched in Ghana.

Also unveiled was Go Distro, a digital distribution service that allows artistes and record labels to self-distribute their music to over 150 digital stores globally, with free radio airplay monitoring in key territories across Africa, including NFT and blockchain distribution with visibility to a global audience.

Speaking at the recently held Ghana Music Industry Conference hosted in conjunction with the Music Union of Ghana, Gocreate’s Managing Director and co-founder, Asha ‘Gangali’ Fapohunda stated that the technology had been under development for over six years before it was successfully launched in Nigeria. According to him, Gocreate Africa’s mission is to make technology-driven solutions and data available to all African creative industries, thereby translating the creative marketplace into a digital ecosystem where all intellectual properties are properly tracked, monitored and monetised. He said, “The primary cause of revenue loss in Africa’s creative sector is due to the lack of data and digital solutions. We have been able to provide the solution to these problems with the deployment of Go Monitor— a digital solution for copyright and royalty management. Collective management organisations across Africa can now make good use of it. This will enable them to distribute catalogue-specific royalties and close the revenue gaps in music industries by instituting full compliance to copyright laws.”

