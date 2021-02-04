Gignac at the double as Tigres edge Ulsan

Concacaf champions come from behind to win opening match 2-1

Andre-Pierre Gignac Tigres’ hero again with a well-taken brace

Mexican giants will now face Brazil’s Palmeiras in the last four

Andre-Pierre Gignac struck twice as Tigres UANL came from behind to beat Ulsan Hyundai FC and set up a FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™ semi-final with Palmeiras.

Frenchman Gignac, the Mexicans’ all-time leading scorer (146 goals in all competitions), turned the global showpiece’s opening match on its head with an opportunistic brace – a tap-in and a penalty – late in the first half.

Kim Keehee had earlier put the Asian champions into a 24th-minute lead at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan with a powerful near-post header from Yoon Bitgaram’s inswinging corner.

But despite the Asian champions’ best efforts in a second half devoid of clear-cut chances, it was Gignac and Tigres who ended as the victors.

The Concacaf champions can now look forward to a last-four duel with Palmeiras, South America’s representatives, at Al Rayyan’s Education City Stadium on Sunday.

Sourced from FIFA