Women's Olympic Football Tournament: Cameroon-Chile postponed

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the overall restrictions prevailing in the region, FIFA, CAF and CONMEBOL have decided to postpone the two-legged Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Tokyo 2020 playoff series between Cameroon and Chile that was originally scheduled to be played on 18 and 24 February 2021.

The matches will be played during the next women’s international match window in April 2021, with exact dates to be confirmed.

Sourced from FIFA