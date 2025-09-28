You are here

Ghana’s showdown with MultiChoice raises diplomatic alarm

Elwin Mandowa

Ghana’s Communications Minister, Samuel Nartey George, has issued a stern warning to MultiChoice, threatening to shut down DStv operations in the country if the South African-owned media giant fails to reduce its subscription fees. The ultimatum follows a public disagreement between the Minister and MultiChoice over whether the company had agreed to lower prices after […]

