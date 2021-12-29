Ghanaians, Nigerians are all the same people —Wizkid replies Shatta Wale

Grammy award-winning singer, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has noted that Ghanaians and Nigerians are all the same people. …

Grammy award-winning singer, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as

Wizkid has noted that Ghanaians and Nigerians are all the same people.

During his performance at Afrochella concert in Ghana, the

singer noted that Africa is one and love should exist amongst the countries.

In a video by a Ghanaian radio station, Asaase, the singer

was saying, “I got a message for you tonight. I don’t care if you are black,

you are white, you are blue or you are purple. I don’t give a f**k man.

“I’ll show you the same love I show my brother or my sister.

And I want you guys to understand something man. It is one Africa man. We move

together in numbers baby.

“And I want you guys to know it is one love. It is one

Africa baby. Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, we are all the same people.”

Though Wizkid did not mention a particular reference, his

utterance came shortly after Shatta Wale’s rant against Nigerian artistes.

“They said I won’t be

able to fill my own stadiums, I don’t need any Nigerian artiste to sell out

Ghana’s stadium, f**k Nigerian artistes,” the rapper had said.

On Monday, Shatta Wale also took to his Twitter page to

blast Nigerians, telling them to be grateful to Ghana for supporting Nigerian

artistes.

Nigerian comedian, Jephthah Bowoto, popularly known as

Akpororo, had earlier slammed Nigerian artistes for keeping mum over Shatta

Wale’s rants.

Sourced From Nigerian Music