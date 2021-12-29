Shatta Wale: Ghanaians, Nigerians are all the same people, says Wizkid

Grammy award-winning singer, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has noted that Ghanaians and Nigerians are all the same people.

During his performance at Afrochella concert in Ghana, the singer noted that Africa is one and love should exist amongst the countries.

In a video by a Ghanaian radio station, Asaase, the singer was saying, “I got a message for you tonight. I don’t care if you are black, you are white, you are blue or you are purple. I don’t give a f**k man.

“I’ll show you the same love I show my brother or my sister. And I want you guys to understand something man. It is one Africa man. We move together in numbers baby.

“And I want you guys to know it is one love. It is one Africa baby. Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, we are all the same people.”

Though Wizkid did not mention a particular reference, his utterance came shortly after Shatta Wale’s rant against Nigerian artistes.

“They said I won’t be able to fill my own stadiums, I don’t need any Nigerian artiste to sell out Ghana’s stadium, f**k Nigerian artistes,” the rapper had said.

On Monday, Shatta Wale also took to his Twitter page to blast Nigerians, telling them to be grateful to Ghana for supporting Nigerian artistes.

Nigerian comedian, Jephthah Bowoto, popularly known as Akpororo, had earlier slammed Nigerian artistes for keeping mum over Shatta Wale’s rants.

