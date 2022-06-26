Ghana music is a disgrace to the world – Shatta Wale

Popular Ghanaian singer, Shatta Wale has said music from the West African country is a disgrace to the world.

Wale made the claim in a tweet he shared, adding that he was made by the internet.

He tweeted;

“Everyday Ghanaians have new artiste who is bigger than Jay Z, foolish country with foolish entertainment people.

“Meh, you people sit there and don’t follow the time.

“Internet made me and I am proud to say this…. Ghana music itself is a disgrace to the world…Foolish talks.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music