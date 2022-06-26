Fireboy: Nigeria dominating Afrobeats because we make the best music

Fireboy says Nigeria is dominating Afrobeats because the country makes the best music in the genre.

The singer spoke of the fast-spreading genre ahead of his 2022 BET Awards performance.

Afrobeats, also called Afropop, is an umbrella term to describe popular music from West Africa and the diaspora.

It is generally agreed that the genre initially developed in Nigeria, Ghana, and the UK in the 2000s and 2010s.

A presenter asked Fireboy why most singers performing Afrobeats at the moment are of Nigerian descent.

He responded by citing the country’s population advantage and adding that Nigerian artistes are better.

“Afrobeats is getting more recognition and [my performance] is just super proof of that. The influence of Afrobeats right now is coming from Nigeria because we make the best Afrobeats music,” the singer said.

“And I think it’s a lot of people, over 200 million. There’s so much talent out there too. Also, as Nigerians, we love to excel wherever we find ourselves. So we go all out. I mean, big ups to every other country but we make the best.”

“This is next level stuff.”@fireboydml on what his nomination means for Afrobeats. | #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/l9RlZcfwr2 — @SIRIUSXM THE HEAT (@SIRIUSXMTHEHEAT) June 25, 2022

The BET Awards annually celebrate African Americans in music, acting, sports, and other fields of entertainment.

Its organisers earlier revealed a star-studded lineup of musicians to entertain the audience at its 2022 event.

The event will air live from Microsoft Theatre in LA on June 27 at 01:00 am WAT/02:00 am CAT on BET Africa.

Among the lineup are Fireboy, Babyface, Chance The Rapper, Chlöe, Doechii, Ella Mai, GIVĒON, and Jack Harlow.

Also included are the likes of Joey Bada$$, Kirk Franklin, Latto, Lizzo, Maverick City Music, and Muni Long.

It is understood that the event will begin with a live red carpet session in a pre-show hosted by Terrence Jenkins — and will feature performances by Capella Grey, Fast Life Yungstaz, Juvenile, Pheelz, Saucy Santana, and Victoria Monet.

This year’s presenters will include Daniel Kaluuya, Idris Elba, Janelle Monáe, Kelly Rowland, and Tamar Braxton.

