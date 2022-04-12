Funke Akindele’s marriage to singer JJC Skillz allegedly in crisis

There are reports that all may not be well between Nollywood actress Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, also known as JJC Skillz.

According to several reports, the widely celebrated celebrity couple’s marriage has been hit with finance-related issues.

There are allegations of alleged financial misappropriation.

However, one of the movie star’s stepsons, Benito, hinted about the rumours being true after he commented on a Tiktok post that reported about the crisis in the Bellos home.

Benito added that he lived in their house for two years and it was a horror.

However, Benito has since disabled all his social media pages except his YouTube channel.

The celebrity couple are yet to release any statement concerning the latest development.

Funke and JJC Skillz got married in 2016.

They welcomed their set of twins in 2018.

This is Funke’s second marriage.

The mother of two was married to popular Oshodi, Lagos State-based businessman, Adeola Kehinde Oloyede.

The marriage only lasted for 413 days as reports of infidelity and abuse rocked the foundation of that union.

