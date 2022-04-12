Top Nigerian Newspapers Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 12th April, 2022

Advertisement



Good morning Nigeria, welcome to Naija News roundup of top newspapers headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 12th April 2022

The Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has taken the decision to join the 2023 presidential race.

Naija News reports the decision was made known early on Monday morning in a terse statement by his spokesperson, Mr. Laolu Akande.

He wrote: “VP Osinbajo will be addressing Nigerians now on his decision to run for the office of the President in 2023. Thank you”

Shortly after the disclosure by his spokesperson, the video of the declaration by Osinbajo to join the 2023 presidential race was released on the Vice President’s Twitter account as well.

The federal government of Nigeria has reacted to the death of popular gospel musician, Osinachi Nwachukwu who died recently at an Abuja hospital.

The government termed her death as untimely adding that the matter is receiving due attention from relevant stakeholders.

While praying for the repose of the late singer’s soul, the government urged those who may be going through violent relationships to speak out before it is too late.

The death of the singer has continued to generate heated debates on the social and conventional media after it emerged that she might have died of domestic violence and abuse from her husband Peter Nwachukwu.

Reacting to the ongoing saga, the federal government through the Ministry of Women Affairs has now promised to ensure justice is served in the matter.

A statement by the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen said gender-based violence is a criminal act and the perpetrator would face the music.

She also called on traditional and religious leaders to join hands with the government in combating the bad habit by educating their members and followers.

Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has commenced consultations on his 2023 presidential ambition.

The former Rivers State Governor was in Katsina State, Daura precisely on Monday to seek the blessing of the Emir of Daura, Dr. Umar Faruq, Naija News reports.

Amaechi was accompanied to Katsina by Borno Senator Ali Ndume among others.

The media aide to the presidential aspirant, David Iyofor, revealed this in a post on his Twitter page on Monday.

The minister also visited the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, and the Emir of Bichi, Nasir Ado Bayero to seek their support for his presidential ambition.

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has disclosed the purpose of his meeting with Governors elected on the platform of the party.

Naija News had earlier reported that the presidential hopeful met with 12 APC governors on Monday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The meeting which took place at Kebbi Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, came hours after Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo declared his 2023 presidential ambition.

Speaking with reporters shortly after the meeting, Tinubu said he met with the governors to seek their support and encouragement regarding his 2023 presidential aspiration.

The former Lagos governor also promised to collaborate with the governors ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The presidential hopeful added that discussions during the meeting focused on his ambition to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has vowed that there is no going back on the plans to ban Fulani cows in the southeast from April 27, 2022.

The group in a statement on Monday by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful stated that anyone in Biafra land who wants to engage in cattle rearing business as from April 27 must do so in ranches.

It noted that the action to ban the animals which was announced in January 2022, is an enforcement of the law by the governors of the southeast which banned the open rearing of animals in the region after their meeting in July 2021.

The statement added that such ranches and their animals must be properly marked for easy identification.

According to the powerful, any cattle found wandering on the street after the ban takes effect would be seen as contraband and both the animal and its owner(s) would face the consequence.

A tragic fire incident on Monday occurred at Bonny/Nembe/Bille Jetty in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Naija News learned that no fewer than five persons, including two pregnant women and a baby, were burnt to death in the inferno.

Also, many fibre and wooden boats at the jetty were destroyed in the fire incident.

Monday’s fire incident followed a similar one in the oil-rich city, November 2021, which also claimed several lives.

Some residents of the area told reporters that the fire outbreak might not be unconnected with the storage of illegally refined petroleum products at the jetty.

Joe Igbokwe, the special adviser on drainage and water resources to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has indirectly charged the Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo to withdraw from the 2023 presidential race.

This is coming after Osinbajo officially declared his intention to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in office in 2023.

Osinbajo finally declared after months of speculation that he would join the presidency race and several denial of the reports.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in a statement released on his Facebook account on Monday charged Osinbajo to respect the National Leader of the Party, Bola Tinubu.

Igbokwe in his statement had called on politicians raised by Tinubu who are vying for the presidency to withdraw from the race out of respect.

Unknown gunmen have killed a chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Atakumosa East Central Local Government Area of Osun State, Gbenga Ogbara.

According to reports, Ogbara was killed in his house in Ogangan, in the early hours of Monday.

The development was confirmed by the spokesperson of the state police command, Yemisi Opalola.

Opalola in a statement noted that the investigation is ongoing and promised that the perpetrators will not go unpunished.

Human rights activist, publisher, and politician, Omoyele Sowore has called out Vice President Yemi Osinbajo over the statement made during his official declaration to join the race for the 2023 presidency.

He accused the Vice President of insulting Nigerians with some of the submissions made in his declaration speech.

Naija News recalls after months of keeping Nigerians in the dark, Professor Osinbajo on Monday officially declared his intention to run for the presidency in 2023.

As part of his declaration speech, Osinbajo had promised to continue what the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari started.

The submission however didn’t sit well with Sowore who pointed out that the Buhari administration has not recorded any success worthy of being continued.

He stated that what Nigeria and Nigerians have witnessed under the current government is insecurity, terrorism, lawlessness, and economic disaster which must not be allowed to continue.

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has received approval to operate a payment service bank in the country.

The development was confirmed in a communique signed and released on Monday by the company’s secretary, Uto Ukpanah, Naija News understands.

The approval follows the receipt of a memo from the Central Bank of Nigeria dated November 2021, which granted Momo Payment Service Bank Limited final approval to commence operations in the country.

Those are the top Nigerian newspapers headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.

