WHO marks 25 years of Research4Life, advancing access to scientific knowledge in more than 120 countries

The World Health Organization (WHO) today marks the 25th anniversary of Research4Life, a public-private partnership that provides researchers, educators, health professionals and policy-makers in low- and middle-income countries with affordable or free access to scientific knowledge. The partnership has helped dramatically expand access to scientific knowledge for researchers, educators, health professionals and policy-makers in more than 120 countries.

Since its establishment in 2001 as a three-year pilot initiative led by WHO, Research4Life has grown into one of the world’s largest and longest-running public-private partnerships dedicated to equitable access to scientific research. Independent studies show that the programme has increased research publishing by up to 75%, boosted participation in international clinical trials by more than 20%, and strengthened opportunities for women researchers, with publication rates increasing by up to 30% in countries facing the greatest barriers.

“What began as an effort to close the knowledge gap in health has grown into a global movement for research equity,” said Dr Sylvie Briand, Chief Scientist, World Health Organization. “For 25 years, Research4Life has helped ensure that researchers, educators, health professionals and policy-makers everywhere can access the evidence they need to improve lives and advance sustainable development.”

When it was launched, Research4Life had just six publishing partners. Today, it brings together more than 185 publishers and partner organizations, providing institutions in low- and middle-income countries with access to biomedical and health research publications.

More than 12 000 institutions now have access to over 250 000 journals, books and databases from many of the world’s leading publishers and research organizations. This access has strengthened research capacity and supported evidence-informed decision-making in low- and middle-income countries.

Over time, Research4Life has expanded beyond providing access to scientific publications to fostering meaningful participation in the global research community. Through training, publishing support and collaborative initiatives, the partnership helps researchers develop the skills, networks and opportunities needed to produce, publish and share high-quality scientific research.

As the global research landscape evolves, Research4Life continues to adapt through its 2030 Strategy. Although open science has increased access to research, article processing charges and other costs continue to prevent many researchers from disseminating their work. Addressing these barriers will be essential to ensuring that scientific knowledge remains a global public good—and that researchers everywhere can both benefit from and contribute to it.

Editor’s note

Research4Life is supported by WHO, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the International Labour Organization (ILO), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Cornell University, Yale University, the International Association of Scientific, Technical and Medical Publishers (STM), and hundreds of publishing partners.

The 25th anniversary is being commemorated during a Research4Life Partners Meeting hosted by WIPO, where members are reflecting on the partnership’s achievements and shaping priorities for the Research4Life 2030 Strategy.

WHO thanks all partners, past and present, whose commitment has helped transform a short-term initiative into a lasting global movement. Together, they continue to strengthen research capacity, advance research equity and translate knowledge into better health and sustainable development worldwide.

About WHO

Dedicated to the well-being of all people and guided by science, the World Health Organization leads and champions global efforts to give everyone, everywhere, an equal chance at a safe and healthy life. We are the United Nations’ agency for health that connects nations, partners and people in more than 150 locations – leading the world’s response to health emergencies, preventing disease, addressing the root causes of health issues and expanding access to medicines and health care. Our mission is to support all countries to promote, provide and protect health. “Together for health. Stand with science”, the theme of World Health Day 2026, marks a year-long campaign to highlight science as the foundation for protecting health and well-being worldwide.

Source WHO