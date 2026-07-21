Cairo’s historic Sultan Qaytbay Mosque-Mausoleum reopens

The mosque-mausoleum of the ruler of the Mamluk Sultanate has reopened after years of restoration in Cairo.

Egypt’s Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy, the Charge d’affairs at the US Embassy in Egypt Robert Silverman and the founder of Archinos Architecture Agnieszka Dobrowolska attended an official opening ceremony on Monday.

The work, which was carried out between October 2022 and November 2024, involved repairs to external stonemasonry and the dome. Along with the repairs, extensive cleaning was done of the the exterior and interior which revealed a lot of the original color and details.

The US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural preservation had awarded a grant for the project in August 2022 to Cairo-based Archinos Architecture.

The mausoleum of Sultan al Ashraf Qaytbay is attached to the mosque of Qaytbay, a complex which dates back to 1474.