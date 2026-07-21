Child Online Africa holds digital literacy forum for child advisors in Accra

More than 30 Child Advisors and other schoolchildren from Ghana’s capital, Accra, have taken part in a Digital Literacy and Citizenship forum organised by the pan‑African digital rights organisation, Child Online Africa.

The co-creation forum, held on April 16 at the Ghana Library Authority’s Accra Children’s Library near Kawukudi, was on the margins of the WTSA-28 preparatory meeting.

The digital literacy event was aimed at equipping children with the knowledge and skills needed to safely navigate the digital space. The initiative sought to help participants avoid online threats such as cyberbullying, fraud and exposure to harmful content.

During the session, the children were guided on the types of online information that are appropriate for their age and those they should avoid, helping them better understand responsible and safe internet use.

Protecting Children in a Fast‑Moving Digital World

The Executive Director of Child Online Africa, Awo Aidam Amenyah, said the initiative comes at a critical time, as the world becomes increasingly digital and children face growing online risks.

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She noted that children need proper guidance to help them use the internet effectively for learning and skills development, while steering clear of content that could expose them to social harms.

Amenyah stressed that ensuring children’s online safety should not be left to activists alone, urging governments to develop and enforce policies that offer stronger protection for children in the digital space. She also called on parents to remain vigilant and actively guide their children towards useful and educational online content.

Children Develop a Digital Safety Toolkit

As part of the forum, the children brainstormed and developed a digital guide toolkit, which they believe can help educate their peers about the benefits of the internet, as well as the dangers associated with irresponsible use.

The Acting Executive Director of the Ghana Library Authority, Alhassan Betintiche Ziblim, described such engagements as crucial in addressing and reducing children’s vulnerability online.

Call for Stronger Online Protection Laws

The forum also gave the Child Advisors the opportunity to interact with the Secretary General of the African Telecommunications Chamber, John Omo.

John Omo, while engaging the children at the forum, called for stronger legislation across Africa to protect children online.

He expressed concern that the openness and easy access to the internet have come with growing risks for children. According to him, effective protection can only be achieved through the passage and enforcement of laws, alongside continuous education on online safety.

Omo urged African governments to prioritise the protection of children from online threats such as exploitation, cyberbullying, and exposure to harmful and sexual content. He further called on governments, stakeholders and parents to work together to create safer digital environments for children.

Sustaining Digital Safety Engagements

Child Online Africa has been at the forefront of advocacy and policy efforts aimed at protecting the digital rights of children across the continent.

Amenyah said her organisation hopes to sustain such engagements by mentoring participating children to become digital safety ambassadors who can educate their peers at home and in school.

The event was largely funded by the Child Online Africa with proceeds from the The Silent Mountaineer book authored by the Executive Director, Awo Aidam Amenya