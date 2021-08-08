You are here
Free music classes for kids debuts

As part of their contributions towards giving back to society, Church Organ Projects in Nigeria, Ikoyi Club and Beloxxi Biscuits have teamed up to engage young Nigerians during the holiday period with free music classes.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the project, the Chief Executive Officer of ChOPiN, Lanre Delano, said, “We believe earnestly in Nigeria’s youth and we keep thinking of ways to contribute our quota to the country’s growth, so we decided to collaborate to have summer music classes. The Entertainment Chairman, Ikoyi Club, Bolaji Martins, embraced and facilitated the venue, while Beloxxi Biscuits was magnanimous enough to fully sponsor the event.

“The classes are for piano, voice, violin, talking drum, konga and horns. And, there will be a children’s concert as a grand finale to showcase the trained students on August 22.”

Also speaking, the CEO of Beloxxi Biscuits, Obi Ezeude, said, “We’re an organisation that believes the youths and young ones are the future of the country, so when we heard of this music lesson, we knew we had to support it to the best of our ability.”

