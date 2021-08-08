Ajebo Hustlers excited over Apple Music recognition

Since Apple Music announced Afro-urban contemporary duo, Ajebo Hustlers, as the artistes to be featured in Nigeria’s local Up Next programme, the duo has been unable to contain their joy.

Made up of rapper, George Dandeson (Knowledge), and singer, Isaiah Precious (Piego), the duo noted that there was no better joy than seeing their hard work pay off after many years in the industry without a breakthrough. Knowledge said, “All we can say is, dreams actually come true. We have been putting in work for some time now and there’s no better joy than seeing our hard work become success stories. We are so excited to be the first cover stars for the first Up Next: Nigeria Artist. We have seen artistes from other countries featured on the programme, and we are happy to have it now for Nigerian artistes. It’s time to take our music to the world.”

The duo will be featured across Apple Music’s Nigeria Up Next playlist. The curated playlist features a dynamic class of new and emerging artistes, hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world.

Copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

Sourced From Nigerian Music