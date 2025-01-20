   Ex-cellence Project Welcomes Resignation of Catholic Priests

By Leo Igwe

The Ex-cellence Project commends Echezona Obiagbaosogu and Okanatotor Oghenerukevwe, who resigned from the priesthood, for their courage and thoughtfulness. Their decision to leave the priesthood is a welcome development and an expression of self-authenticity. As reported, Obiagbaosogu left the catholic priesthood and catholic faith for the traditional religion. Whilst Oghenerukevwe resigned and got married in the US. The Ex-cellence Project congratulates them on the brave decision to leave the priesthood and pursue their personal choices and different life pathways. Priesthood should be a matter of preference and choice. Priesthood should not be by force. Celibacy should not be by force. Nobody should be compelled to live as a priest, a celibate priest, or a catholic.

Unfortunately, the catholic church promotes the idea that priests are priests, catholic priests, forever. Hence, as a catholic priest, one is expected to remain a cleric and a catholic for the rest of one’s life. A catholic priest would not marry, embrace another faith, or renounce religion or belief in god. That is a catholic anathema. The catholic faith holds its priests hostage, socially and psychologically hostage. Thus, priests who want to resign from the priesthood and the catholic faith find it difficult to do so. These priests live miserable lives because they remain priests, celibate priests; they stay catholic against their will.

This position of the catholic church is mistaken and unhealthy. The catholic expectation is damaging the lives of many priests and causing them to lead inauthentic lives. Some priests secretly marry and have children. They secretly practice other faiths or remain privately nonreligious and nontheistic. Many people are aware of these catholic anomalies. As demonstrated in the cases of Obiagbaosogu and Oghenerukevwe, many priests want to leave the priesthood. Many priests want to marry and have children. Many priests subscribe to other faiths and philosophies. The catholic church should make it easy for priests to exit the priesthood. The resignation process should not be complicated and cumbersome. There should be a resignation or severance package for ex-catholic priests based on their years of service. This package will enable them to continue their lives. Those who resign from the catholic priesthood should be celebrated, not condemned or stigmatized.

The Ex-cellence Project provides psychosocial support to nonreligious ex-clergies. The support draws from the understanding that priesthood can be a traumatizing experience for some of the clerics. Exiting the clergy is a difficult step. The decision is overwhelming, and sometimes a nightmare. Individuals who want to leave the catholic priesthood need help in dealing with the condemnation and stigmatization that the decision elicits. Ex-clergies need mechanisms to address their fears, worries, and anxieties. Many priests remain in the profession due to a lack of support and limited means to address post-exit needs and challenges.

The Ex-cellence Project encourages priests to exercise their rights and freedoms, including the freedom to marry and have children, and the freedom to embrace other professions and confessions. A catholic priest is not a priest forever unless he chooses to be so. A catholic priest is not a celibate priest forever unless he freely chooses to. A priest can exit or resign at any time. A priest can marry at any time. A priest can embrace other faiths or no-faith ideologies without any impediment. Priesthood is a profession. A priest, like every individual, can change his career or profession. More importantly, those who exit the priesthood and clerical work can excel and realize better, happier, and more meaningful lives. Once again, we congratulate Obiagbaosogu and Oghenerukevwe for daring to be honest and true to themselves.

Leo Igwe coordinates the Ex-cellence Project and sent this piece from Calabar, Cross River state.

