Even if you see me kissing singer Ruger, we are not dating — Nollywood actress

Nollywood actress, Susan Pwajok, has responded to the rumour making the rounds that she is in a romantic relationship with singer Ruger.

Recall that the singer admitted last year via an Instagram post that he was dating the prominent Nollywood actress.

This was after his initial denial on Clout Africa’s Clout Talk Concert 2.0.

His claim was trailed by disbelief on social media.

Ruger wrote: “So Susan Pwajok is my girlfriend.

“Y’all can get off her dick now, thank you.”

Retracting the statement while featuring on MTV Base Africa’s Let’s Get Chatty recently, Pwajok said her alleged affair with Ruger would remain a rumour until she confirms that they are dating.

She said even if they are seen kissing, it was still a rumour until she confirms that she was dating the singer.

Her colleague, Genoveva Umeh, asked: “Babe, I heard that you are dating somebody famous. Can you clarify to the people?”

Also Read:

Pwajok responded: “At the end of the day, it’s a rumour until you see or hear it from my mouth.

“Until I come and say I’m dating this person, please, it’s fake news.

“Even if you see a video of me kissing the person, it’s fake until I say yes, I’m with this person.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...