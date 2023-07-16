FIFA World Cup: Nigeria’s Super Falcons welcomed in Australia

Nigeria’s Women World Cup squad received a warm First Nations welcome in Bribane, Australia.

Some of Nigeria’s staff and players joined, Saturday (Jul. 16), their host performing traditional dances.

The ceremony took place 4 days before the FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off.

The Nigerians will start their World Cup campaign by facing Canada on Friday (Jul. 21).

This year’s edition of the tournament is the third time the two teams will be clashing in the World Cup, with the West African side undefeated in the previous two head-to-heads.

They’ll then clash with Australia four days after Cananda and with the Republic of Ireland also four days after Australia.

The four teams make up group B.

The 9th FIFA Women’s World Cup is hosted by New Zealand and Australia.

The Super Falcons have participated in the past six editions. Their best showing to date is a quarter-final appearance in the 1999 World Cup.

Nigeria is one of four squads from Africa which qualified this year.

Zambia is in Group C and will play Spain, Costa Rica and Japan.

South Africa in Group G will go head-to-head with Sweden, Italy and Argentina.

Morocco in Group H will play Germany, Colombia and The Korea Republic.

Sourced from Africanews

