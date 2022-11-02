Ethiopia: Tigray conflict factions agree to ceasefire

– Advertisement –





Factions in the conflict in Ethiopia’s northern region of Tigray have agreed to ceasefire, according to mediators.

On Wednesday in the South African capital Pretoria, the agreement was signed which is expected to allow humanitarian supplies to Tigray to be restored.

African Union mediator Olusegun Obasanjo, who welcomed delegates from the government and the Tigray forces to the signing ceremony said the implementation of the agreement would be supervised and monitored by a high-level African Union panel.

The peace talks to end the conflict which has lasted two years began formally in Pretoria on Oct. 25.

The war in Tigray has led to the death of thousands of people, displaced millions and left hundreds of thousands facing famine.

The conflict involving regional forces from Tigray and Ethiopia’s federal army and its allies, broke out in November 2020.

Ethiopian government representative Redwan Hussien said all parties should be true to the letter and spirit of the agreement.

Tigray delegate Getachew Reda, a spokesman for the regional authorities said it was his hope and expectation that both parties would honour their commitments.

An earlier five-month truce collapsed in August this year leading to government forces – backed by troops from Eritrea making major gains by taking control of key cities and towns from Tigrayan forces.

Source: Africafeeds.com