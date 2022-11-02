Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’ becomes pop radio’s most added song
American singer, Rihanna’s new single ‘Lift Me Up’ has become the most added song on pop radio stations in the United States and Canada.
Rihanna, who took a break from music for years to build her business, Fenty Beauty, released the hit song last week, which is a sound track on the sequel of popular movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
According to Headline Planet, the track was number one most added at six formats topping the Mediabase add boards for adult contemporary, R&B, urban, rhythmic, hot adult contemporary, and pop radio.
The new single has won support from 519 Mediabase-monitored stations which sits as a new single-week add record.
Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’ surpassed British Singer, Adele’s 2021 hit single ‘Easy on Me’ which racked up 451 radio adds in its first week
