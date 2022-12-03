Emotional Moment Pastor Adefarasin, Nigerians Paid Tribute To Sammie Okposo At Experience (Video)

Advertisement

Senior Pastor of the House on the Rock church headquarters in Lagos, Paul Adefarasin, and other Nigerians on Friday night paid tribute to late gospel singer, Sammie Okposo.

Naija News earlier reported that Nigerian gospel singers and fans were thrown into mourning following the death of Sammie which occurred in the earlier hours of Friday, November 25, 2022, at age 51.

During the Lagos Experience Concert, Pastor Adefarasin and thousands of Nigerians who stormed the event honoured Sammie.

The Clergyman recounted how Sammie started the music concert ‘Experience’ 17 years ago and urged the audience to observe a minute’s silence for him as they turn on their phone light.

Sammie Okposo Honoured In Death

Meanwhile, in honour of the memory of ace gospel artiste, the organizers of the Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards have renamed the best Soundtrack in the movie category after the late ‘Wellu Wellu’ singer, who in his lifetime was described as a general in God’s army and took the gospel beyond the church.

The organizers announced the last-minute change to make the 2022 edition, which is set to hold Saturday, December 3, in Owerri, Imo State, a truly memorable one.

“Sammie Okposo in his lifetime was a force, and he did a lot for the growth of gospel music in Nigeria and beyond. We are not a music award, but we feel the need to honour him in some way. This was what inspired us to rename the best soundtrack category after him. His loss will be felt, but all this is just a way to immortalize him” BON Award founder, Seun Ololetuyi noted

Sourced From Nigerian Music