Don Jazzy opens up on marriage, says he got married at 20, divorced at 22

Don Jazzy, who posted his wedding pictures to support his claim on Instagram said his marriage to Michelle crashed because he made music his priority.

The Mavin boss said he is still in love with my music and wouldn’t want to marry another and mess it up again with the same mistakes.

He wrote: “For so long, everyone keeps asking me when am I getting married? Well, the truth is almost 18 years ago, I was 20 and I got married to my best friend Michelle @yarnstaswitch and it was beautiful. I loved love and I loved marriage. Michelle is soooo beautiful inside and outside with such a soft heart. But then, me being so young and full of dreams, I went and messed it up cos I was giving all my time to my music.

“Music became a priority instead of my family. We got divorced when I was 22 and it hurt. I am still very much in love with my music and I wouldn’t want to marry another and mess it up again. So, I’m taking my time.

“Why am I just saying this now?? I really like to keep my relationships private, actually; past or present. But I was watching the bounce interview with Ebuka, which is almost like a tell-all interview, and I felt bad skipping this huge part of my life. So yeah, make una no vex o.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music