D’lyte drops ‘Legit’, the sweet sad love song





Nigerian female songstress, Stella Ebegbune popularly known as D’LYTE (atupa) is excited as her new single titled ‘Legit’ hits the music scene.

Speaking about the new song, the scintillating afro pop sensation who is presently based in Houston, USA said that ‘Legit’ is a sweet sad love song. “Its about love, heartbreak and how a woman wants to be loved”.





D’lyte is not a newbie in the Nigerian music scene. Before moving to the United States of America where she is presently making Nigeria proud, D’lyte is known to be a scintillating afro pop sensation with a ferocity for making mainstream music that leaves listeners in awe. D’lyte didn’t take up music to just join the vast, ever-rising population of hustling Naija music artistes, no. Her destiny in music, as she terms it, is to tell every human’s story of survival through songs.





Music is not only the Delta state born songstress forte, she is also a song writer, screen performer, actress and beauty/ fashion consultant. She proudly often refers to herself as an all-rounded business woman who doesn’t see boundaries to the heights she can explore.

D’lyte has quaked many a stage with her signature rich, sonorous vocals and raw, energetic live performances. She is the progenitor of the fever-inducing ‘D’LYTE And The Stars’ a live performed concert she hosts in editions across Nigeria and in the US.

An entertainment event she hosts alongside her band gig show, ‘HANGOUT WITH D’LYTE’ where she showcases the finest of singers, dancers, comedians, movie celebrities and additionally provides a launching pad for upcoming artistes to get exposure and blend in with their favourite A-list artistes and prominent socialites.

Strongly influenced by female music greats of colour such as Angelique Kidjo, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Mariam Makeba, Whitney Houston, Tina Turner, Onyeka Onwenu and Anita Baker, D’Lyte has etched her sound indelibly in the hearts of Nigerians and afro pop enthusiasts with her remarkable musicianship, vocal flexibility, audacious stage presence and emotive prowess on every single song she delivers.

Her recent song ‘Legit’ was produced by Spykebeat the video was directed by Molly Tv (Mahmoud Olympia.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! —

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days…





Share this:

Like this: Like Loading…

Sourced From Nigerian Music