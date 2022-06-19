With access to finance, Nigerian fashion designers can excel anywhere in the world –Sola Oyebade





The CEO of Fashion Finest Africa and Mahogany International, Sola Oyebade have only praises for the creativity and talent in the Nigerian fashion industry.

At the Business of fashion conference to kick off the 2022 edition of Fashion Finest Africa Epic Show Which took place at Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, Oyebade who is fondly called Mr Mahogany explained that the creativity in Nigerian fashion industry is amazing.





“It is hard to differentiate between a celebrity designers’ work and that of an up and coming designers because many have learned how to up their game and get that perfect finishing. I credit the vast social media for making these emerging creatives aware of how things are done around the world. This is why this platform is to encourage every budding fashion designer.”





He noted that Nigerian fashion designers are extremely talented and can compete with international brands if there were access to finance. “If we have more structure and more access to finance, Nigerian designers can compete with international brands. Big international brands can touch us.

Look at how global Nigerian music has gone. Same with Nigerian movies, very soon our fashion industry will be global. The challenge is that people are not seeing the benefits of investing in fashion the same way they invest in music.

Nigeria has the market, not everybody will listen to music but everyone must wear clothes.” Speaking about the reason Fashion Finest Africa was established, Oyebade stated that the Epic fashion event was created to cater for the new emerging fashion designer who are usually ignored.

