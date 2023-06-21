Davido thrills U.S. VP Harris at Juneteenth concert

Nigerian music artist, Davido, on Monday, thrilled fans at the Juneteenth concert in Los Angeles, California, as he performed Feel and Unavailable, two songs from his recent album, ‘Timeless’ in front of the Vice President of the United States of America, Kamara Harris and other notables.

Juneteenth concert is an annual event in commemoration of the abolition of slavery in the United States organised by CNN.

This year’s edition, which was held at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, was themed “Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom.”

At the concert, Davido made an entrance as the first African performer, where he stole the show in front of the dignitaries. Juneteenth 2023 hosted other renowned artist, including Chloe Bailey, Charlie Wilson, Miguel, Kirk Franklin, Nelly, SWV, Coi Leray, Jodeci, Mike Phillips, Questlove, and Adam Blackstone.

Before he got on stage after he was called, O.B.O was given a standing ovation by the crowd, which burst into a loud scream on sighting him.

The occasion was to commemorate “Juneteenth,” a national holiday in the United States that marks the end of slavery, since the holiday was given federal status by President Joe Biden in 2021.

It rose in prominence following protests in 2020 over police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks, and other African Americans.

Vice President, Kamala Harris, welcomed Juneteenth revelers to Los Angeles by praising how far the country has come in its treatment of Black Americans while stressing that the fight for freedom was far from over.

“America is a promise, a promise of freedom, liberty, and justice. The story of Juneteenth as we celebrate it is the story of our ongoing fight to realise the American promise is not for some but for all,” she stated.

Community members and leaders celebrating Juneteenth across Southern California hope that these public recognitions become concrete steps looking forward — and that the real meaning behind June 19, a day honouring African American freedom and pride, is not lost.

The day commemorates June 19, 1865, when the last enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas were notified of their freedom — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1863. The day marks the formal end of slavery after the Civil War.

Though Black Americans have celebrated it as an independence day for generations, Juneteenth became more widely recognised after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police in 2020, which sparked a worldwide racial reckoning and reignited the Black Lives Matter movement.

California lawmakers will soon consider a statewide plan to repay eligible Black people for the political, economic, environmental and educational harms of slavery and systemic racism. A task force, created in 2021 to study the impact that slavery had on Black Californians and the descendants of slaves, made reparation payment proposals that it will present to the state legislature in late June, which could become a blueprint for the rest of the country.

Sourced From Nigerian Music