Ghana’s Asamoah Gyan retires from football

Ghana’s former national football team, Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has announced that he has officially retired from football.

He made the announcement on Tuesday in Ghana’s capital, Accra during a public event.

Gyan said in a statement later on that “It is time to hang the jersey and boots in glory as I retire officially from active football.’’

Asamoah Gyan made 109 appearances for Ghana and scored 51 goals, he made him currently Ghana’s all-time top scorer.

Before retiring he returned back to Ghana to play for a local club called Legon Cities but injuries didn’t make him play for long.

Gyan, 37-year-old started his club career in 2003 playing for Liberty Professionals in Ghana.

He left for Europe to play first for the Italian Serie A club Udinese, then French Ligue 1’s Rennes.

Gyan also played for Sunderland in the English Premier League. His signing at the time was a club’s transfer record.

He also had a stint in the United Arab Emirates, playing for Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG, Kayserispor and North East United.

Gyan featured prominently for the Black Stars, in three Fifa World Cups – in 2006, 2010 and 2014 and remains Africa’s top World Cup scorer, with six goals.

He played for his country in seven Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, where the Black Stars finished third place in 2008 and in runner-up positions in the 2010 and 2015.

Source: Africafeeds.com

Sourced from Africa Feeds