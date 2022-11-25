Celebrities, fans mourn late singer Sammie Okposo

The Nigerian entertainment industry was thrown into mourning following the demise of popular gospel singer, Sammie Okposo.

The singer died on Friday morning, The PUNCH confirmed. He was 51.

Following the announcement, fellow entertainers and fans took to their social media accounts to mourn the late singer.

Sharing Okposo’s video on his Facebook page, fellow gospel singer, Tosin Bee, wrote, “Wow! Still can’t believe this. Just last night we were talking about reaching out to you today, that it’s time to release this project that you love so much.

“You poured yourself into it, and constantly following up on the status. Just when we are about to release this project Haaaaaaaa!”

Comedienne Lepacious Bose wrote on Instagram, “No! Nooo!! I refuse to accept this report. Lord, please no.”

Comedian Woli Arole said, “May the Lord comfort the Okposo family. Rest In Peace, Sammie Okposo.”

Actress Empress Njamah wrote on Instagram, “Sammy why? Why? Answer me. This cut is too DEEP. So many questions that needs answers.

“After calling to pray for me on my birthday, you didn’t tell me it was the last time we will speak. REST IN PEACE @sammieokposo.”

Fans took to Twitter to mourn the singer, as they expressed shock on his demise.

A fan @oba_west_, said, “The news of your death is really shocking Mr. Sammie Okposo. Rest in peace.”

Another fan, @brotherpd, tweeted, “2022 was really a long year for you sir. You will forever be remembered. RIP Sammie Okposo.”

“I met Sammie Okposo in London, and we agreed to film an episode of the podcast. We exchanged numbers and kept in touch, finding the right time and schedule. Rest in peace. Strength to his family,” entertainment writer, Joey Akan, tweeted.

