BREAKING: Gospel singer Sammie Okposo is reportedly dead

Popular Nigerian gospel singer Sammie Okposo reportedly died in the early hours of Friday.

According to reports, the singer, who recently made headlines following a cheating scandal, slumped and died at his home on Friday morning.

He was 51.

Okposo set the internet ablaze early this year when he took to his verified Instagram page to apologise to his wife, Ozioma after cheating on her with another woman in the United States in an incident that happened in 2021.

As a result of the scandal, the singer made the decision to take time off from ministration in order retrace his step with God before returning back to ministry after a few months.

In May this year, the veteran singer escaped death by the whiskers in a ghastly car accident while driving at 3rd mainland bridge in Lagos but Okposo said he “was saved from the hands of the devil and his cohorts.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music