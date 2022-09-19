CBC topic mesmerize music festival as CS Magoha urges schools to promote talent

Pupils from Nkoilale primary rehearse before their performance during the Kenya Music Festival in Kisumu on September 19, 2022. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Noreen Wagwama from Alber School yesterday grabbed the attention of over 70000 participants of the ongoing Kenya Music Festival in Kisumu after confidently delivering a powerful composition solo verse on why the new government should retain the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC).

Directed towards President William Ruto and the Ministry of Education, the Grade six pupil from Central Kenya-based Primary School said urged the government to retain the programme currently under review as Education CS George Magoha officially opened the festival at Kisumu Girls High School.

“CBC is important. It helps pupils develop and demonstrate mastery over a topic, builds a culture of equity and inclusivity, and prepares us for life beyond the walls of their school,” said Wagwama in one of her verses.

Speaking to the Standard after her performance, Wagwama’s teacher Evalyne Njeri said they came up with the topic on CBNC because they believe the programme helps nurture the talents of the young pupils.

“This is not my plea but that of my pupils. Since the introduction of the programme in 2017, I have seen tremendous growth in not only the current lot but the past five classes that have passed through CBC.”

“CBC teaches these pupils a lot of important values of life which in turn helps them work up the hierarchy of capability at a faster rate than through traditional training methods. It also helps them to do better academically while developing other skills early in life,” said Njeri.

President William Ruto promised to put up a taskforce to ratify the implementation of a Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

Students of Thogoto Teacher college after their performance during the Kenya Music Festival in Kisumu on September 19, 2022 [Michael Mute, Standard]

The taskforce is to allow another round of public participation on CBC movingly on a raft of issues that need to be ironed out.

CS Magoha who was accompanied by Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyongo seemed to agree with early talent development after saying it would be stupid for one student to learn very hard from primary to university for a degree certificate while one can create jobs earlier through skills.

“Music is important in our life more than academics. It is life. I want to urge parents, pupils and teachers to take such programs like music and drama very seriously because the future is not about academic qualifications but skills.”

“You cannot waste 20 years of your life in the world of today studying to get a degree while you can create your company as a film director and employ hundreds. Getting these skills early can impact your life earlier than chasing a piece of paper to use looking for a job you could have created,” said Magoha.

Magoha further urged the Kenya Music Festival Executive to link music with drama and film because it is a proven multi-billion industry pointing at Nigeria’s Nollywood as a clear example.

“Nigerian music and drama industry is currently one of the most lucrative industries with Nollywood an example. They started slowly and today everyone is watching their movies on screens while their cultural music plays in the background. Why not create ours in Kenya?”

“We can create our own source of employment by starting to build our industry from as low as Primary School going upwards because we will be raising very talented and objective students who can intron build an industry that can create thousands of jobs,” said Magoha.

Peter Wanjohi, the chair of the festivals, said they have already completed 1059 ECD and Primary Schools with over 20000 pupils already sent home.

Alber School pupils at the Kenya Music Festival in Kisumu. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

“We had 600 competitive items and we have completed over 200 as we gear towards starting the Secondary School category today. I want to congratulate schools and participants for their quality performances they have already shown despite a month of preparation,” said Wanjohi.

Nkoilale Primary School from Maasai Mara won the African Folk Song from Maasai, Samburu, Njemps, Rendile and Taveta category after delivering a powerful Maasai wedding song entitled Enashipai which means happiness.

With mostly Technical Institutions and Universities taking on stage yesterday, Kisumu Teachers Club won on the Adaptation and arrangement of Gospel pop music from Africa category for teachers club choirs after delivering an outstanding Wanadamu song sung by Gideon Bonyo and Joshuua Oricho.

Sigalagala National Polytechnic won on the Adaptation and arrangement of Gospel pop music from Africa category technical, polytechnic and NYS category after playing Kama si Mungu by Anastacia Mukabwa. Kabete Technical came second and Railways Training Institution third.

Kenyatta University on the other hand won the unaccompanied secular set piece, mixed voices, Drunken Sailor by Jonathan Willocks category beating Technical University of Kenya.

